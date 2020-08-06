UrduPoint.com
63 Active Corona Cases In Sargodha: Director Health

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said that at present there were 63 patients of corona in the four districts of the division out of which only two were in hospital, while 61 were quarantine at homes.

He expressed these views while talking to Journalists here on Thursday. He said that the death toll from coronavirus in the division was 70.

About the anti-polio campaign, he said that due to Muharram, the five-day anti-polio campaign was now being launched two days ago from August 15 and will continue till August 19,adding that during the campaign, 1,397,532 children up to the age of five across the division will be administered.

He said that the process of training of field teams had been started by formulating a micro plan to make the polio campaign a success.

Dr. Riaz said that no case of dengue had been reported in the division this year. Anti-dengue teams were inspecting hotspots on a daily basis. Replying to a question, he said that steps were being taken to further improve the medical facilities at Government Maulabakhsh Hospital.

