63 Arrested, 74 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Punjab chief minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,670 points, resulting in the arrest of 63 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media here on Wednesday that the price control magistrates imposed fines on 248 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 74 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
A total of 39,305 locations were inspected and 46 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,084 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 4,037 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,535 individuals.
The DC emphasised zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on the social media.
