63 booked for attacking police team

Sadar Sammundri police have booked 63 persons including three women for attacking a police team during its performance of official duties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Sadar Sammundri police have booked 63 persons including three women for attacking a police team during its performance of official duties.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that a police team, headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Alam Sher, went to Chak No 477-GB and arrested two accused -- Muhamad Anwar, etc. on the charge of openly quarreling and creating nuisance at a public place.

When the police team tried to return, around 63 people intercepted the van and attacked the police party.

They not only snatched official rifles but also got released the arrested accused.

The police registered a case against the accused including three women and started investigation for their arrest. Among them include Allah Rakhi, Salma, Zubaida Bibi, Bilal, Musa, Sher, Rehmat, Allah Rakha, Yaqoob, Abdul Ghaffar, Ismaeel, Abdus Sattar, Imran, Haneef, Arshad, Anwar, siddique, Javaid, Babo, etc., the spokesman said.