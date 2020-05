63 cops reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry has transferred 63 police officials and posted them in various parts of the district.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among the officials who were transferred include: Inspector Muhammad Afzal, Inspector Amjad Ayub, Inspector Shan Elahi, SI Muhammad Siddique, SI Muhammad Tasawar, SI Abdus Salam, SI Ghulam Rasool, trainee SI Riyasat Ali, trainee SI Qaisar Mukhtar, SI Akhtar Abbas Deraj, ASI Aun Ali Shah, ASI Muhammad Nasir, ASI Muhammad Ali, ASI Junaid Ali, ASI Muhammad Zubair Khan, ASI Farzand Ali, ASI Muhammad Iqbal, head constable Iftikhar, constable Irfan, constable Yasir Abbas, constable Mehran Ali Shah, lady constable Nitasha Gull, lady constable Shumaila Khadim, etc.