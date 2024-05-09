Open Menu

63 Copy Cases Reported In SSC Part-I Exam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

63 copy cases reported in SSC Part-I exam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Thursday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Mohd Khan and caught 63 students while cheating in the chemistry 1 of SSC part-I (9 class) annual examinations.

According to daily progress report shared by the Controller of examination out of 63 copy cases 28 were reported in Hyderabad City, 21 were in Tando Mohammad Khan while 14 were in Badin district.

One impersonation case from Badin was reported and the report was sent to the office of Controller Examinations.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Hyderabad Progress Badin BISE From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

6 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan