63 Copy Cases Reported In SSC Part-I Exam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Thursday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Mohd Khan and caught 63 students while cheating in the chemistry 1 of SSC part-I (9 class) annual examinations.
According to daily progress report shared by the Controller of examination out of 63 copy cases 28 were reported in Hyderabad City, 21 were in Tando Mohammad Khan while 14 were in Badin district.
One impersonation case from Badin was reported and the report was sent to the office of Controller Examinations.
APP/mwq
