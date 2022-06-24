UrduPoint.com

63 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

63 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested 63 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish, 4.1 kg ice and 236 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 13 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 9,440 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 28 persons and recovered 21 pistols, 4 rifles and 3 guns from them.

