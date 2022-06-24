63 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 63 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish, 4.1 kg ice and 236 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 13 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 9,440 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 28 persons and recovered 21 pistols, 4 rifles and 3 guns from them.