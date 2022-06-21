63 criminals including 9 POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 63 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders and 18 drug pushers and recovered 11.

78 kg hashish and 327 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 13 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 8,220 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 9 pistols, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also held 13 kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.