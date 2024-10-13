63 dangerous criminals killed in Kacha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Punjab police's intelligence-based operations are ongoing in Kacha area of Rahim

Yar Khan in which 63 dangerous criminals were killed and 45 injured so for.

A Punjab police spokesperson briefed that Rahim Yar Khan police had established

permanent posts in Kacha area with a consistent deployment of police personnel.

The Punjab police are present in the region with full force and extensive resources.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that all necessary resources,

including long-range weapons, vehicles and bulletproof vehicles, were being utilized against

criminal elements.

The intelligence-based targeted operations will continue in Kacha till the complete elimination

of criminal activities.

He also highlighted that the police's Anti-Honey Trap Cell was operational round-the-clock

to protect the public.

So far, 531 citizens had been prevented from being kidnapped in Kacha area through vigilance

at border checkpoints. Police teams will continue the intelligence-based targeted operations

to completely eradicate the heinous crimes.