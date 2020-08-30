UrduPoint.com
63 Dengue Suspects Reported In Pb

Sun 30th August 2020



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :No case of dengue virus was registered in the province during the last 24 hours, however, 63 suspected cases were reported.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday, the suspects were been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The confirmed case of Dengue virus, who was reported on Saturday, was infected from Karachi so he was not being calculated in Punjab after the recommendations of Dengue Expert Advisory Group. The patient was kept under observation and being treated according to his travel history.

So far 46 cases of Dengue were reported from January this year, however, all cases were discharged after recovery except four patients who were under treatment.

No death due to Dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvas from 8896 places.

The P&SHD urged the people to follow precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

