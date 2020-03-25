UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

63 Fixed Price Wheat Flour Points Established In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

63 fixed price wheat flour points established in city

To provide fixed price Wheat flour to the masses district administration Mansehra has established 63 sales points

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :To provide fixed price Wheat flour to the masses district administration Mansehra has established 63 sales points.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Aurangzeb Haider while chairing a meeting with District food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad Khan and other stakeholders decided to establish 63 fixed price wheat flour points in the district.

On fixed-price sales points a 20 kg wheat flour bag's price was 808 rupees, ACs of district Mansehra would not only monitor the sales of flour but also submit the daily sales report to the district and provincial governments.

The fixed price outlets would be established in Manshera, Oghi, Darband, Shankiyari and Baffa.

In the meeting, the strategy of wheat flour purchased from Punjab was also devised where it was decided that in Manshera Punjabi wheat flour would be available on Rs 820 plus 30 rupees transportation charges and profit while in Balakot and Oghi the flour would be sold on Rs 820 plus 40 rupees transportation charges and 10 rupees profit.

DC Manshera also warned to take strict action against the hoarders and profiteers.

Related Topics

Punjab Mansehra Price Haripur Oghi Balakot From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Rupee falls to Rs 162 against US dollar  

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh Home dept imposes strict ban on movement of ..

2 minutes ago

Sino-Pak cooperation in cultural creativity indust ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Kabul Gurdwa ..

2 minutes ago

3 POs among 11 arrested, weapons, Hashish seized i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.