63 fixed price wheat flour points established in city

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :To provide fixed price Wheat flour to the masses district administration Mansehra has established 63 sales points.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Aurangzeb Haider while chairing a meeting with District food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad Khan and other stakeholders decided to establish 63 fixed price wheat flour points in the district.

On fixed-price sales points a 20 kg wheat flour bag's price was 808 rupees, ACs of district Mansehra would not only monitor the sales of flour but also submit the daily sales report to the district and provincial governments.

The fixed price outlets would be established in Manshera, Oghi, Darband, Shankiyari and Baffa.

In the meeting, the strategy of wheat flour purchased from Punjab was also devised where it was decided that in Manshera Punjabi wheat flour would be available on Rs 820 plus 30 rupees transportation charges and profit while in Balakot and Oghi the flour would be sold on Rs 820 plus 40 rupees transportation charges and 10 rupees profit.

DC Manshera also warned to take strict action against the hoarders and profiteers.