63 freed Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia reunited with families ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A joyous atmosphere was witnessed at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) when 63 Pakistani prisoners, recently released by Saudi Arabia, arrived here on Tuesday, just a day before Eid-ul-Azha.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at the Islamabad's airport along with senior officials of the organization and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

The arrival lobby of IIA echoed with 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans chanted by the released prisoners, expressing gratitude to the incumbent government for their remarkable efforts in that regard.

According to the OPF spokesman, prison sentence of 63 Pakistani prisoners, who was detained on minor drug related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others.

He also mentioned the arrangements made by the OPF and other relevant departments for facilitating the returnees' return to their hometowns so that they could celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.

Top priority was being accorded to overseas Pakistanis in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding all possible efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents.

He termed Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors and an asset of the country.

He said that OPF was providing services for overseas Pakistanis and their dependents in different walks of life, besides making sure swift resolution of their issues and problems.

On the occasion, the returnee Pakistani expatriates expressed their gratitude to Saudi government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for their repatriation.

They also thanked the OPF for making arrangements for their return.