63 gas meters removed over gas theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 63 connections during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, imposing fines totaling Rs 1.6 million.

According to an SNGPL spokesman, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, regional teams disconnected 17 connections due to the illegal use of gas and imposed fines exceeding Rs 1 million against the offenders.

In Faisalabad and Multan, 14 connections were disconnected for illegal gas use, while in Bahawalpur and Gujranwala, 4 connections were severed.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 28 connections for direct and illegal use of gas, booking an amount of Rs 0.2 million against gas theft cases.