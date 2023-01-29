6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday afternoon, No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

According to private media reports, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the epicenter of the earthquake was the Tajikistan region and the depth was reported at 150 kilometers.

Tremors were also felt in surrounding areas. People rushed out of their houses and shops in panic. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.