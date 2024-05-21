Open Menu

63-member Student’s Delegation Visits Parliament House

May 21, 2024

A 63-member delegation, comprising students and faculty from the Department of Political Science at International Islamic University, visited the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A 63-member delegation, comprising students and faculty from the Department of Political Science at International Islamic University, visited the Parliament House.

Officials from the Upper House warmly welcomed the students, who were excited to have the opportunity to explore the inner workings of the country's legislative body.

During their visit, the delegation received a comprehensive tour of the Senate Museum. They were shown a documentary about the history and functioning of the Upper House, the legislative process, and various aspects of the country's political system.

The students also had the opportunity to observe the proceedings of the Upper House, which was undoubtedly a fascinating and enlightening experience for them. Throughout their visit, the delegation showed a keen interest in the various historical artifacts displayed in the Senate Museum.

They were particularly impressed by the statues and photographs of prominent politicians of the country, which offered a glimpse into the rich political history of the nation.

More Stories From Pakistan