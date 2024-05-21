63-member Student’s Delegation Visits Parliament House
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
A 63-member delegation, comprising students and faculty from the Department of Political Science at International Islamic University, visited the Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A 63-member delegation, comprising students and faculty from the Department of Political Science at International Islamic University, visited the Parliament House.
Officials from the Upper House warmly welcomed the students, who were excited to have the opportunity to explore the inner workings of the country's legislative body.
During their visit, the delegation received a comprehensive tour of the Senate Museum. They were shown a documentary about the history and functioning of the Upper House, the legislative process, and various aspects of the country's political system.
The students also had the opportunity to observe the proceedings of the Upper House, which was undoubtedly a fascinating and enlightening experience for them. Throughout their visit, the delegation showed a keen interest in the various historical artifacts displayed in the Senate Museum.
They were particularly impressed by the statues and photographs of prominent politicians of the country, which offered a glimpse into the rich political history of the nation.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..12 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development23 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities23 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2432 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered32 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors46 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal46 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..46 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate50 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi50 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized50 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG38 minutes ago