63 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :About 63 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11385 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 121433 people were screened for the virus till July 16, out of which 63 more were reported positive.

As many as 8161 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 128 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.