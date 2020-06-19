UrduPoint.com
63 More Died Of COVID-19 In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:19 PM

63 more died of COVID-19 in Punjab

The COVID-19 has taken away 63 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases reached 61,678 after registration of 1540 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) -:The COVID-19 has taken away 63 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases reached 61,678 after registration of 1540 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Friday afternoon, the total number of deaths has reached 1265 in the province while 17,892 patients recovered.

During the last 24 hours, 879 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 4 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, 75 in Rawalpindi, 72 in Gujranwala, 59 in Sialkot, 5 in Narowal, 38 in Gujrat, 4 in Hafizabad, 108 in Multan, 8 in Khanewal, 8 in Vehari, 34 in Muzafargarh, 76 in Faisalabad, 27 in Toba Tek Singh, 7 in Jhang, 23 in Rahimyar Khan, 9 in Attock, 14 in Sargodha, 11 in Mianwali, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bhakkar, 20 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Lodhran, 14 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 14 in Sahiwal and 2 new cases were reported from Rajanpur district.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 396,917 testsfor COVID-19.

