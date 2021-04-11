UrduPoint.com
63 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

63 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :About 63 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20241 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 682865 people were screened for the virus till April 10 out of which 63 more were reported positive.

As many as 19330 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 215 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

