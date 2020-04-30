63 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, tally reaches 978

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :About 63 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 978 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 24145 people have been screened for the virus till April 29 out of which 63 more were reported positive. As many as 180 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 14 deaths were recorded due to the virus in Balochistan.