63 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 63 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1863 including 861 active cases.

According to the data issued by the health authorities here on Friday, as many as 861 infected people were in isolation including 783 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 52 COVID-19 patients were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 14 in Liaquat University Hospital, three in Isra Hospital, two each in Indus hospital Karachi and South City hospital and one each in JPMC, AKU, Trauma centre Karachi, Ziauddin and Indus hospital Badin. As many as 964 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 38 have lost their lives.