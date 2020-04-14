63 new cases detected, four coronavirus patients died during last 24 hours

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 63 news cases of coronavirus were detected when 663 tests were conducted and four patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 63 news cases of coronavirus were detected when 663 tests were conducted and four patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

In a message released from CM's House, the chief minister said that during the last 24 hours 663 new test were conducted against which 66 new cases were detected. The number of tests made so far is 14503 while the number of positive cases has reached to 1518, he said.

He said that 671 patients were under treatment at their home [isolation] 58 at Isolation Centers and 327 at different hospitals. "This shows that 1056 patients are under treatment," he said.

The chief minister giving district-wise break-up of the cases said, 176 were in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, one Badin, 12 Tando Muhammad Khan, two Sujawal, one Dadu, eight Shaheed Benazirabad, two Sanghar, four Naushehroferoze, 274 Sukkur pilgrims, 14 Khairpur, two Ghotki, 16 Larkana, one Jacobabad, 328 Karachi East, 90 West, 229 South, 180 Central, 79 Malir and 97 Korangi. "Out of 1518 cases 1003 are in Karachi which is worrisome," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Karachi called for adopting strict precautionary measures such volunteer social distancing even at homes, otherwise there would be further penetrating in the slum areas. "This testing drive would continue in katchiabadies," he said.

Talking about people of Tabligh Jamaat, the CM Sindh said that they have been kept in Isolation and their test have been started.

"I am thankful to all the Ulemas for their cooperation and support," he said.

He said that a testing drive has been launched in the hotspot/slums of the city where 1700 samples have collected and their results would come on Wednesday.

He said that eight patients recovered during the last 24 hours and returned to their homes. So far 427 patients have recovered which constitutes 29 percent of the total patients.

Sharing details with regard to the age group, the chief minister said that 73 patients were between 1 to 10 years, 125 between 11 to 20 years, 336 between 21-30 years, 278 between 31 to 40 years, 214 between 41-50, 239 between 51 to 60, 165 between 61-70 years, 50 between 71 to 80 years and seven between 81 to 90 years. He said that frequency by gender showed that 78.2 per cent patients were male and 31.8 percent female.

The chief minister urged all the people to keep themselves away from their elderly people. "When you return to your home change your closes, make yourself fresh, neat and clean and keep yourself at distance from your elders," he said and added they were more prone to the infection.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also urged the people of all walks of life to follow the SOP to be released by the government. "These restrictions may be considered as sureties of your health, therefore your cooperation will ensure your safety and safety of your families," he concluded.