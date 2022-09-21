63 new dengue cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The dengue total tally had reached to1,481 cases, with the arrival of 63 more patients here during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that among the new cases, 39 cases had arrived from Potohar town Urban area, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, three from Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural, two from Taxila Cantonment and one from Kahutta and Gujjar Khan.

Presently,253 patients were admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 105 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH),84 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 64 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients,165 tested positive, and 112 belonged to Rawalpindi.

He informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH and one at HFH.

The health officer said the hospitals have the full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising from the seasonal disease outbreak.

Dr Sajjad said, presently, disease prevention was the government's priority, and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible infection outbreak.

