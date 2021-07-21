UrduPoint.com
63 Pakistanis Released From Saudi Prisons Reach Home: Dr Gill

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said 63 Pakistanis, recently released from Saudi prisons, had reached Pakistan.

The Pakistanis returned their homes due to personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he tweeted.

Dr Gill said the prime minister wanted that these Pakistanis should celebrate Eid with their families.

He said Imran Khan always thinks about poor and workers were very close to his heart.

