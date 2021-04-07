63 patrwaris transfered in peshawar

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The district revenue department Mardan on Wednesday issued transfer orders of several revenue officials (Patwaris) in pursuance of the provincial government's policy.

According to notified policy of the KP government, employees who had served on the same post for two years or more shall be transferred.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif told the media that 63 patwaris had completed their two years period or more service on the same post in their respective areas.

Therefore these revenue officials had been transferred as per the government's policy.

