63 percent Pakistanis claim they have never been to a police station in their life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan,63% Pakistanis claim they have never beento a police station in their life.A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Do you agree with thefollowingstatement: I have gone to a police station at least once in my lifetime'?" In response, 33% agreed while 63% claimed they haveneverbeen to a police station.

4% did not know/did not wish to respond.Gender Breakdown:Out of the total respondents, 49% of the males asked agreed with the statement while 48% claimed they had never been to apolice stationin their life. Out of the females that responded, only 10% claimed they had ever visited a police station while 84% said theyhad neverbeen to a police station in their life.