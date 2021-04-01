UrduPoint.com
63 Police Officials Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:04 PM

63 police officials promoted

Police promotion board has approved promotion of 63 police officers of the region here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Police promotion board has approved promotion of 63 police officers of the region here on Thursday.

As per directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani, the meeting of regional promotion board presided by Chairman board Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali held here in which 21 assistant Sub-Inspectors promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector and 42 head constables promoted to assistant Sub-Inspector.

Addressing the meeting, RPO Syed Khurram Ali congratulated promoted officers and urged them to continue work with honesty.

