63 policemen reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reshuffled 63 police officials including Station House Officers (SHOs) of three police stations in order to improve performance of police department.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Sub Inspector (SI) Faisal Raza Kahlon was appointed as SHO Millat Town police station, while SHO Millat Town SI Sufiyan Buttar was transferred to Police Lines.

Similarly, SI Ejaz Ahmad was appointed as SHO Lundianwala police station whereas SHO Lundianwala Inspector Riazud Din was transferred to Police Lines.

Meanwhile, SI Parvaiz Masih was appointed as SHO Sahianwala police station, while SHO Sahianwala SI Rae Arshad was transferred to Police Lines, he added.