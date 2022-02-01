UrduPoint.com

63% Population In Punjab Benefiting From Health Card: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that 63 percent of the population in the province was benefiting from free healthcare facilities through the new Pakistan National Health Card program which was a step towards achieving the cherished goal of the State of Madina

Addressing the launching ceremony of the New Pakistan National Health Card program in Bahawalpur, he explained that the scheme would be soon introduced in Faisalabad, Multan and other districts, adding that 10.5 million people in the Bahawalpur division would benefit from free treatment in 100 hospitals, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister said that by the end of March, health cards would be issued to 115 million people, adding that the government would fulfill the promise of free treatment by allocating a huge amount of Rs 400 billion for the National Health Card.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled its promise by setting up the south Punjab Secretariat in Multan and would soon invite Prime Minister Imran Khan for laying the foundation stone of the south Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur.

He said that South Punjab Secretariat had been given financial and administrative powers and more development funds were provided to south Punjab by the PTI government as compared with the past.

Usman Buzdar said that he was addressing the grievances of the people of south Punjab by providing healthcare facilities at their doorstep, adding that the government was spending billions of rupees on the treatment of cancer and other deadly diseases.

He said that 23 new hospitals were being built, 158 health facilities were upgraded and 91 new health facilities would also be constructed in the province. "Modern medical machinery worth billions of rupees were also being provided to hospitals", the CM concluded.

>