63 POs arrested held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The district police busted 63 proclaimed offenders (POs), four court absconders and seven target-offenders during the last 24 hours across Sargodha district.

Police said on Wednesday that massive crackdown on wanted criminals was launched and the hardened criminals and accused were arrested.

The district police officer, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, appreciated the police efforts.