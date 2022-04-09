UrduPoint.com

63 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 05:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 63 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 69,000 electricity units.

������A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed while three cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

