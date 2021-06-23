UrduPoint.com
63 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 63 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 63 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 1206 shopsin 76 markets and bazaars and found 63 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed a fineof Rs 90,500 on them.

