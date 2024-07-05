63 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) District administration Peshawar continued crackdown against profiteers on Friday and arrested 63 shopkeepers for selling under-weight roti, lacking of official price list and selling daily used commodities to consumers at exorbitant rates.
On the directives of the provincial government, district administration has launched crackdown against profiteers across the district. The officers of the district administration various bazaars to check the prices of the essential food items and took action against the violators of the official price list.
In this connection, the officers of the district administration carried out raids in Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, G.T. Road, City Circular Road, Ramdas Bazaar, University Road and various bazaars of the interior city.
During the inspection of the shops, they arrested 63 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking of official price list while 26 others were issued with notice for bringing improvement in their businesses.
The arrested shopkeepers were included butchers, bakers (nanbais), fruit & vegetable sellers and others.
In a similar crackdown, the officers of district administration had arrested 109 shopkeepers and 45 others were issued notice for bringing improvement in their businesses.
District administration used to issue an official price list of the essentials including fruit and vegetable on daily basis and then visits bazaars to ensure its implementation.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all officers of the district administration for continuous visits to bazaars across the district to take legal action against the profiteers.
APP/aqk
