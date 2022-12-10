UrduPoint.com

63 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 11:17 PM

63 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.79,500 on 63 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested two others on sheer violation of law in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.79,500 on 63 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested two others on sheer violation of law in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 1223 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 63 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.79,500 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers in addition to sealing 4 shops and issuing warning to 69 shopkeepers on sheer violation of law, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Mandviwalla for combined efforts to save vulnerabl ..

Mandviwalla for combined efforts to save vulnerable economies from stagflation

1 minute ago
 CM Flays IED blast in Awaran

CM Flays IED blast in Awaran

1 minute ago
 Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom ..

Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom

3 minutes ago
 Shaky Axelsen through to badminton World Tour Fina ..

Shaky Axelsen through to badminton World Tour Finals decider

3 minutes ago
 Participants of 3rd Rector Conference appeal govt ..

Participants of 3rd Rector Conference appeal govt to not amend HEC law

3 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.