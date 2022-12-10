63 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.79,500 on 63 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested two others on sheer violation of law in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 1223 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 63 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.79,500 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers in addition to sealing 4 shops and issuing warning to 69 shopkeepers on sheer violation of law, spokesman added.