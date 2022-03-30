UrduPoint.com

63 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:13 PM

63 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 131,000 fine on 63 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 131,000 fine on 63 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

KDA launches full-scale operations against land gr ..

KDA launches full-scale operations against land grabbers

1 minute ago
 Humanity suffers a lot due to Covid-19 pandemic: ..

Humanity suffers a lot due to Covid-19 pandemic: KU VC

1 minute ago
 Governor inaugurates tree plantation campaign at G ..

Governor inaugurates tree plantation campaign at GCWU Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Pesco Bannu Circle gears up drive against power pi ..

Pesco Bannu Circle gears up drive against power pilferage

2 minutes ago
 Tunisian envoy invites ICCI delegation to explore ..

Tunisian envoy invites ICCI delegation to explore African Market

5 minutes ago
 Rehman Baba's universal message praised

Rehman Baba's universal message praised

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.