63 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Price control magistrates on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 139,000 on 63 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and imposed the fine on 63 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

