63 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 139,000 on 63 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and imposed the fine on 63 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.