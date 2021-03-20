63 shopping malls, marriage halls sealed in faisalabad

The district administration has sealed 63 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the violators

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 63 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the violators.

So far, a total of 253 points had been sealed in Faisalabad during the last one week.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, three schools were sealed while two others were issued warnings. Similarly, 50 shopping malls and 10 restaurants were sealed for violating the corona SOPs and fines were imposed on them.