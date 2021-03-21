63 shops sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 63 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 13 shops and three marriage halls besides imposing fine Rs 37,000 for SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed eight shops three restaurants and 13 marriage halls while AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 13 shops in Model Town area.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.