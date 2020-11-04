63 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz fined 63 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded seven others in various police stations during the last week.

The secretary along with his team checked public transport on various routes and found 63 vehicles emitting smoke. He imposed a fine amounting to Rs40,250 to the violators, a spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday.