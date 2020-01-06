UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

63 Suspects Arrested, Over 06 Kgs Charas Recover In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

63 suspects arrested, over 06 kgs charas recover in Karachi

The Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 15 absconders among 63 suspects and recovered over six kilograms of charas in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 15 absconders among 63 suspects and recovered over six kilograms of charas in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The West zone police have arrested nine absconders among 38 suspects and recovered two revolvers, two pistols, 16 live rounds, 6.

875 kilograms of charas, Rs 8300 cash and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), while five motorcycle were seized on non-availability of registration documents, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Monday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested six absconders among 25 suspects and recovered two pistols along with seven live rounds, 875 gram charas, three bottles liquor, two mobile phones and one motorcycle from arrested suspects, said aspokesperson to the DIG South.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

NA Standing Committee on Defence deliberates on th ..

8 minutes ago

Free medical camp set up

1 minute ago

China to give highest award to leading Pakistani s ..

1 minute ago

Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation among 7 projec ..

5 minutes ago

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member sta ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Rwandan ambassador

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.