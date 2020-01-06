63 suspects arrested, over 06 kgs charas recover in Karachi

The Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 15 absconders among 63 suspects and recovered over six kilograms of charas in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 15 absconders among 63 suspects and recovered over six kilograms of charas in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The West zone police have arrested nine absconders among 38 suspects and recovered two revolvers, two pistols, 16 live rounds, 6.

875 kilograms of charas, Rs 8300 cash and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), while five motorcycle were seized on non-availability of registration documents, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Monday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested six absconders among 25 suspects and recovered two pistols along with seven live rounds, 875 gram charas, three bottles liquor, two mobile phones and one motorcycle from arrested suspects, said aspokesperson to the DIG South.