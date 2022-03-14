UrduPoint.com

63 Suspects Held During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

63 suspects held during operation

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday launched a search operation in Chak Bali and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday launched a search operation in Chak Bali and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station conducted operation in the area and 63 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Criminals

Recent Stories

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing t ..

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing technical support to AJK Govt f ..

2 minutes ago
 China issues blue alert for sandstorms

China issues blue alert for sandstorms

2 minutes ago
 Uniform curriculum to be implemented from Grade VI ..

Uniform curriculum to be implemented from Grade VI to VIII this year; Shafqat Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 24 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

24 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep ..

India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0

5 minutes ago
 Police held suspect for attacking transgender pers ..

Police held suspect for attacking transgender persons in Mansehra

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>