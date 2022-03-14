63 suspects held during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday launched a search operation in Chak Bali and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station conducted operation in the area and 63 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.