63 vehicles impounded over violation of SOPs

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has impounded 63 vehicles and imposed fines of over Rs. 447,400 on the owners of vehicles over non compliance of corona SOPs, over charging and over loading in the district.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, in a meeting Secretary DRTA Ejaz Joya briefed the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah about campaign regarding implementation of SOPs.

He told, for ensuring the implementation on corona SOPs the MVE and traffic police conducted surprise visits at bus and wagon stands and collectively imposed fines Rs.

447,400 over non compliance of corona SOPs, over charging and over loading.

He further told that the traffic management also managed special awareness sessions at general bus stands/wagon stands and delivered lectures regarding the implementation of SOPs to the drivers, adda managers, conductors and the booking clerks.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of transport authority and directed the SecretaryDRTA for making more effective and active drive to implement the SOPs at bus/wagon stands on thethe occasion of Eid ul Azha.