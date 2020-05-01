UrduPoint.com
63 Zaireen, Tableeghi Jamat Members Defeat Virus, Leave Quarantine For Home

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Exactly sixty three (63) more patients have defeated the new coronavirus and left country's largest quarantine centre in Multan for their respective homes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Exactly sixty three (63) more patients have defeated the new coronavirus and left country's largest quarantine centre in Multan for their respective homes.

According to an official release, those tested negative for novel coronavirus after having remained under quarantine included 30 Zaireen and 33 Tableeghi Jamat members.

Additional deputy commissioner general Tayyab Khan saw them off late Thursday night.

