UrduPoint.com

630 Cops From Punjab, GB Complete 23rd Basic Elite Course

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 07:10 PM

630 cops from Punjab, GB complete 23rd Basic Elite Course

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday inspected the 23rd Basic Elite Course passing-out parade at Elite Training School here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday inspected the 23rd Basic Elite Course passing-out parade at Elite Training school here.

He said that the officials of Elite Force had been provided state-of-the-art professional training in the best environment under the supervision of expert instructors. He congratulated the Elite Force on its 25th anniversary.

Commandant Elite Training School Lt-Col Naveed Waqas told IGP that 630 police personnel from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) successfully completed the 23rd Basic Elite Course.

Among those who passed out were 583 Punjab police personnel, and 47 GB police personnel.

Lt-Col Naveed Waqas said that those who had completed the course include eight sub-inspectors, 17 ASIs, six head constables and 599 constables.

During the passing-out parade, the personnel demonstrated the practices and skills acquired during the training. IG Rao Sardar distributed prizes among the best performing personnel during the training course.

The passing-out parade was also attended by CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab From Best

Recent Stories

Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-citi ..

Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-cities

17 seconds ago
 Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

19 seconds ago
 Coronavirus cases decrease, 77 new cases reported ..

Coronavirus cases decrease, 77 new cases reported in Punjab

20 seconds ago
 Finland crowned world's happiest nation for fifth ..

Finland crowned world's happiest nation for fifth year

22 seconds ago
 Ban imposed on using fishing at district Bajaur

Ban imposed on using fishing at district Bajaur

5 minutes ago
 PTI organizes protest rally against 'turncoats'

PTI organizes protest rally against 'turncoats'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>