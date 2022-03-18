630 cops from Punjab, GB complete 23rd Basic Elite Course

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday inspected the 23rd Basic Elite Course passing-out parade at Elite Training School here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday inspected the 23rd Basic Elite Course passing-out parade at Elite Training school here.

He said that the officials of Elite Force had been provided state-of-the-art professional training in the best environment under the supervision of expert instructors. He congratulated the Elite Force on its 25th anniversary.

Commandant Elite Training School Lt-Col Naveed Waqas told IGP that 630 police personnel from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) successfully completed the 23rd Basic Elite Course.

Among those who passed out were 583 Punjab police personnel, and 47 GB police personnel.

Lt-Col Naveed Waqas said that those who had completed the course include eight sub-inspectors, 17 ASIs, six head constables and 599 constables.

During the passing-out parade, the personnel demonstrated the practices and skills acquired during the training. IG Rao Sardar distributed prizes among the best performing personnel during the training course.

The passing-out parade was also attended by CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers.