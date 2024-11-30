Open Menu

6301 Criminal Gangs Busted, 15,741 Accused Arrested This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate heinous crimes is progressing rapidly across all districts of the province.

Punjab police remains actively engaged in suppressing dangerous criminals throughout the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during this year, 6301 criminal gangs involved in serious crimes have been busted across Lahore and the province, 15,741 accused belonging to these gangs were arrested.

Over Rs. 4.73 billion worth of stolen properties were recovered from the accused including 1786 vehicles, 26,858 motorcycles, 2387 tolas of gold, 10,830 mobile phones, 5786 cattle, and other stolen items, which are being returned to their rightful owners.

Additionally, Rs. 6.51 billion in cash was recovered from criminals wanted in various criminal cases.

The Spokesperson further said that in the provincial capital, 3473 gangs were dismantled, and 7983 criminals were arrested. Properties worth over Rs. 2.29 billion were recovered, including 983 vehicles, 15,174 motorcycles, 5553 mobile phones, 212 tolas of gold, and 131 cattle. IG Punjab appreciated the police teams for their excellent performance in suppressing dangerous gangs and directed them to accelerate intelligence-based operations and crackdowns to eliminate organized crime.

He instructed that professional criminals involved in heinous crimes like robbery, murder, and kidnapping must be brought to justice.

