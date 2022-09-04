6,307 notices issued on violations of anti-dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood has said that the District Administration Rawalpindi, in collaboration with other departments, had issued around 6,307 notices and imposed Rs 3,859,100 fines on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

He informed that around 1,515 FIRs had been registered, 433 premises sealed, while challans were issued to 1,460 violators for not adopting anti-dengue SOPs.

Dr Sajjad added that as many as 496 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 591 in 2019, seven each in 2020 and 2021 during the period.

Presently,97 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to City's allied hospitals, including 39 in the District Headquarters Hospital,30 in Holy Family Hospital and 28 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The health officer said that teams were fumigating different areas of the district while main bus terminals and government departments were spraying to control the spread of the lethal virus.

He added that the health department had already sprayed chemicals to destroy mosquitoes in areas where the dengue fever patients were reported.

The District Coordinator called upon the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

