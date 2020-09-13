631 FESCO employees regularized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 631 employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been regularized in different cadres.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that among these employees included 50 commercial assistants, 76 line superintendents, 180 bill distributors, 261 meter readers and 64 drivers.

These employees are working in all five circles including Faisalabad-1 Circle, Faisalabad-2 Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circles, he added.