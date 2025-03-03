633 Liter Spurious Beverages Discarded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown against counterfeit beverages in the district.
According to Deputy Director PFA Gujrat, Umair Arshad, two major raids were conducted in February, targeting the illegal supply of fake drinks.
As a result, 633 liters of counterfeit beverages were confiscated and destroyed on the spot. Legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved.
Deputy Commissioner Gujrat reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit and hazardous food items, emphasizing strict measures to ensure the supply of safe and high-quality food products to the public.
