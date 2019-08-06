UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

635 Plantation Activities To Go In ICT Under Monsoon Season Afforestation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

635 plantation activities to go in ICT under monsoon season afforestation

As many as 635 plantation activities would be carried out across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the monsoon afforestation to be carried out under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 635 plantation activities would be carried out across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the monsoon afforestation to be carried out under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project.

Talking to APP, he said the Clean Green Pakistan programme was mainly a behavioural change movement to plant more trees and keep the environment clean with mass public ownership of the initiative.

"10 BTT is also part of the Prime Minister's Clean Green Programme which ambitiously plans to plant 10 billion trees across the country to preserve the degrading environment due to climate change," he added.

He noted that the recent activities included the plantation on 100 acres retrieved land of the Margalla Hills National Park in Shakarparain. It also included the ban on plastic bags in the ICT from 14 August which would help decrease the plastic pollution rampant in the Federal capital.

He said the Clean Green Pakistan programme would help engage youth and every member of the society to realize loss of precious green cover being denuded due to anthropogenic activities and irresponsible attitude.

On 18th August another campaign "Har Bashar Do Shajar" (Every person two trees) meaning each individual would have to plant two trees which would make it 2 billion tees in 4 years across the country, he added.

The official mentioned that massive awareness campaigns would be launched to apprise the masses about the importance of trees and their impact on environment focusing public participation for plantation drive Har Bashar Do Shajar.

The plantation drive across the country would help not only increase the green cover rather would help achieve public ownership of the trees that were cut down without any hesitation.

"It is the matter of future generations so it should be taken up without any bias and prejudice so that maximum benefits of plantation across the country," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Tsunami Prime Minister August From Billion

Recent Stories

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

45 seconds ago

NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to faci ..

47 seconds ago

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade at ..

48 seconds ago

Two killed as oil tanker hit motorbike in Hyderaba ..

50 seconds ago

Balochistan govt to boost industrial sector: Utman ..

52 seconds ago

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.