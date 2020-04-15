UrduPoint.com
635 Quarantined As Precautionary Measure In The District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:25 PM

635 quarantined as precautionary measure in the district

The district administration in collaboration with concerned departments has quarantined 635 suspected COVID-19 persons as a precautionary measure in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with concerned departments has quarantined 635 suspected COVID-19 persons as a precautionary measure in the district.

According to data shared by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) here Wednesday ,to date,617 people were quarantined at homes ,11 were tested positive.

The DPR said that around 1084 COVID-19 suspects had so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 340 were brought to district hospitals,525 were contacts of suspected,71 belonged to Tableeghis while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

The results of 139 suspected cases were tested positive,660 declared negative while results of 285 are still awaited.

"Presently 133 people were under treatment at different facilities, six were died in Rawalpindi while 17 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery,"he added.

