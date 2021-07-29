UrduPoint.com
63,532 More Persons Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

63,532 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 1,166,748 with inoculation of 63,532 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,36,590 health workers while 1,130,158 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority had registered 178 new infections during the last 24 hours including 165 of Rawalpindi and 13 from outside the district while two people lost their battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included thirty-eight belonged to Rawal Town, thirty-nine from Potohar town, sixty-four from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar Khan, sixteen from Taxila, seven from AJK, two from KPK, two from Islamabad, and one each from Jehlum, Chakwal, Murree, Kahutta and Kotli Sattian.

"Presently 139 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 33 in Holy Family Hospital,22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,34 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 each in Bilal hospital and Hearts International hospital " he added.

The report elaborated that 4 patients were on the ventilator in critical condition, 72 on oxygen and 63 in stable condition.

