6360 litres adulterated milk disposed off in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) in a crackdown against adulteration disposed off 6,360 litres contaminated milk.

According to official source here on Tuesday,the teams checked quality of 101,190 litres milk being transported in 272 vehicles to city area and found 6350 litres milk adulterated. The milk was contaminated with urea, water, powder, etc.